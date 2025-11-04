AdaptHealth Corp. Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $24.51 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $22.86 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $820.31 million from $805.86 million last year.

AdaptHealth Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $24.51 Mln. vs. $22.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $820.31 Mln vs. $805.86 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.18 - $3.26Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.