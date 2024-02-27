News & Insights

AdaptHealth Corp Gains 28% Despite Increased Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Medical device manufacturer, AdaptHealth Corp.'s (AHCO) shares gain 28 percent during trading on Tuesday morning, following the announcement of the fourth quarter earnings report, where the company's loss widened to $254.5 million or $1.91 per share from $2.58 million or $0.02 per share in the year ago quarter.

Despite the loss, the company's stock is currently trading at $9.82, up 28.7 percent, over the previous close of $7.63 on a volume of around 3.74 million. It has traded between $6.37 and $17.85 in the last one year on the Nasdaq.

Revenue for the fourth quarter rose to $858.2 million from $780.2 million last year.

