Is AdaptHealth (AHCO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

AdaptHealth (AHCO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AHCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.14, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.75. Over the last 12 months, AHCO's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.88 and as low as -3.40, with a median of 10.08.

Investors will also notice that AHCO has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AHCO's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.15. Over the past 52 weeks, AHCO's PEG has been as high as 1.37 and as low as -0.21, with a median of 0.60.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that AdaptHealth is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AHCO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

