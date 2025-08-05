Key Points GAAP revenue declined 0.7% year over year in Q2 2025 and was 0.4% below analyst estimates.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) fell to 19.4%, down from 20.5% in Q2 2024.

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) dropped 5.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, versus the same period in 2024, due to higher capital expenditures.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO), a major provider of home medical equipment and related services, issued its second quarter 2025 results on August 5, 2025. The company reported lower GAAP revenue and net income in Q2 2025 compared to both analyst expectations and the prior-year period. GAAP revenue was $800.4 million, missing the consensus estimate of $803.8 million by 0.4%, and down 0.7% from $806.0 million in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBITDA, a measure of operating profitability, declined 5.9%, and the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.4% (non-GAAP). Free cash flow (non-GAAP) also declined year over year for the first half of 2025. Overall, the quarter showed ongoing operational progress, but also highlighted continued headwinds, especially in organic growth and profitability.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.10 $0.16 $0.13 (23.1%) Revenue $800.4 million $803.8 million $806.0 million (0.7%) Adjusted EBITDA $155.5 million $165.3 million -5.9% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.4% 20.5% (1.1 pp) Free Cash Flow $73.3 million $116.7 million (37.2%)

Understanding AdaptHealth’s Business and Strategy

AdaptHealth specializes in delivering medical equipment and supplies directly to patients' homes. Its product categories include sleep therapy devices such as CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) and BiLevel machines, respiratory equipment like oxygen and ventilators, diabetes management supplies, and other home health equipment through its Wellness at Home segment, serving more than 4 million patients.

The business has recently focused on improving its operational efficiency and integrating technology, all while streamlining its product portfolio. Key success factors include effectively managing reimbursement from federal programs like Medicare and Medicaid, providing high-quality patient service, refining supply chain operations, and leveraging its technology platform to reduce errors and boost efficiency. AdaptHealth has also emphasized debt reduction and selected asset sales to sharpen its strategic focus.

Quarterly Performance: Key Developments and Drivers

AdaptHealth experienced a modest decline in revenue and profits in Q2 2025, reflecting sluggish growth in its core segments and the sale of non-core assets. GAAP net revenue slipped to $800.4 million, just below analyst estimates, and the adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 19.4%, primarily due to lower revenue. Segment performance was mixed: the Diabetes Health segment continued to weigh on growth, but management pointed out "a second consecutive quarter of sequential improvement in new starts" and an improved retention rate in the Diabetes Health segment, suggesting the groundwork for recovery in that part of the business.

The Sleep Health segment, which delivers sleep therapy equipment like CPAP and BiLevel devices, experienced ongoing headwinds. Management cited some localized market share losses in specific regions of the United States but outlined plans to improve order processing, increase setup speed, and close operational gaps. The Respiratory Health segment, which supplies oxygen and related products, benefited from strong demand earlier in the year—primarily due to a severe flu season—which drove higher patient numbers, but overall, these gains did not fully offset pressures elsewhere.

A key event in Q2 2025 was the completion of the divestiture of certain Wellness at Home assets, specifically incontinence and infusion product lines. This sale resulted in a pre-tax gain of $32.2 million. The loss of income from these divested businesses was a primary reason for the reduction in forward adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) guidance for FY2025, as management clarified that the guidance change was "exclusively for the disposal of certain incontinence assets." The company’s cost-cutting and focus on core offerings are intended to strengthen long-term results but weighed on short-term reported revenue and profit.

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $73.3 million for the first half of 2025, due to increased capital investments. Operating cash flow increased to $257.5 million for the first half of 2025, Long-term debt, including the current portion, decreased to $1.81 billion as of June 30, 2025, down from $1.98 billion at December 31, 2024, reflecting steady debt repayment driven by both operations and asset disposals.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Future Focus

AdaptHealth updated its outlook for fiscal 2025 during the release. Full-year net revenue is now expected to be between $3.18 billion and $3.26 billion for FY2025, slightly narrowing and raising the low end of the previous range. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was reduced to a range of $642 million to $682 million, down from the prior range of $662 million to $702 million for FY2025, Free cash flow (non-GAAP) expectations remain steady at $170 million to $190 million for FY2025. Management linked these guidance changes directly to asset sales, stating: The guidance change is exclusively for the disposal of certain incontinence assets. No new major mergers or acquisitions were announced in the quarter, but management did note some smaller acquisition opportunities, in competitive areas.

For investors monitoring AdaptHealth, key areas of attention going forward will include the pace of recovery in Diabetes Health, improvement strategies in Sleep Health, ongoing debt reduction, and real progress in organic revenue growth and margin expansion. External risks such as regulatory or tariff changes remain but are viewed by management as manageable in the near term.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

