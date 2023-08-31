AdaptHealth (AHCO) Price Target Increased by 9.98% to 17.65

The average one-year price target for AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) has been revised to 17.65 / share. This is an increase of 9.98% from the prior estimate of 16.04 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.44% from the latest reported closing price of 12.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in AdaptHealth. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHCO is 0.37%, a decrease of 3.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 118,712K shares. The put/call ratio of AHCO is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oep Capital Advisors holds 13,818K shares representing 10.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 11,095K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,595K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHCO by 1.82% over the last quarter.

SkyKnight Capital holds 8,906K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,362K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,585K shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHCO by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 3,907K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,908K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHCO by 114.01% over the last quarter.

AdaptHealth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AdaptHealth is a leading provider of home healthcare equipment, medical supplies to the home and related services in the United States. AdaptHealth provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to life and thrive. Product and services offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance payors. AdaptHealth services approximately 1.8 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of 269 locations in 41 states.

