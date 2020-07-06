AdaptHealth (AHCO) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.5%

AdaptHealth Corp. AHCO was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $15.67–$22.08 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the same time frame, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

AdaptHealth currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Medical – Products industry is Quidel Corporation QDEL, holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

