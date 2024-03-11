Adapt to the New Era of Fixed Income with This ETF

There’s a famous quote attributed to legendary economist John Maynard Keynes: “When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?” While the veracity of the statement is in question, there can be no doubting its inherent wisdom. Today’s fixed income investors would be wise to take note.

For decades, fixed income investing was (in hindsight) relatively easy: With secularly declining interest rates, an allocation to bonds was likely to pay off. All that changed in 2022. As the Federal Reserve embarked on its most hawkish campaign of interest rate hikes since the days of Paul Volcker, the long bond bull market ended in decisive fashion.

Investors must adapt to this new era. A static bond allocation is no longer low risk. Nor can bonds be assumed to benefit when risk assets sell off. Indeed, equities and bonds have experienced greater positive correlation since 2022, in part because higher rates have weighed on stocks. To succeed in this brave new fixed income world, the twin risks of credit and duration must increasingly be managed.

Enter the IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI). DYFI is an ETF-of-ETFs solution that dynamically allocates among fixed income sectors in seeking both income and downside protection. Unlike passive bond indexes, which are generally concentrated in Treasuries, Mortgage-Backed Securities, and Corporate Bonds, DYFI takes advantage of the proliferation of fixed income ETFs to invest in compelling sectors such as bank loans, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), and high-yield bond ETFs. DYFI also can invest up to 25% of its assets in Inverse-Treasury ETFs, a feature that gives the fund the potential to profit from declines in the market for government bonds. Timed correctly, the use of Inverse-Treasury ETFs may also partially offset declines in other ETFs owned by the fund.

DYFI is an actively managed, opportunistic ETF based on momentum and volatility. With a quantitative model that is evaluated on a weekly basis, the fund’s managers own at least 3 fixed-income ETFs at any given time. Investors benefit from DYFI’s ability to toggle between the various corners of the fixed-income universe depending on market conditions. But while positions can change, what remains constant is the managers’ aim to provide investors with both income and downside protection.

Expand Your Fixed-Income Universe for the New World of Interest Rates

The landscape of fixed income investing has changed, perhaps for many years to come. Chances are that the investors who do well in the new environment will be those who don’t limit themselves to traditional fixed income ETFs. DYFI can help.

