Adani Transmission (NSE:ADANITRANS) Price Target Decreased by 31.61% to 2,068.56

The average one-year price target for Adani Transmission (NSE:ADANITRANS) has been revised to 2,068.56 / share. This is an decrease of 31.61% from the prior estimate of 3,024.81 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,414.00 to a high of 2,788.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 168.56% from the latest reported closing price of 770.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adani Transmission. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADANITRANS is 0.06%, a decrease of 52.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 91.75% to 35,373K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 9,113K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 8,215K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,543K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,529K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADANITRANS by 39.56% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,359K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,339K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADANITRANS by 41.66% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,426K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,449K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADANITRANS by 79.41% over the last quarter.

