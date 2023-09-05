Adani Transmission (NSE:ADANITRANS) Price Target Decreased by 30.97% to 1,428.00

The average one-year price target for Adani Transmission (NSE:ADANITRANS) has been revised to 1,428.00 / share. This is an decrease of 30.97% from the prior estimate of 2,068.56 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,414.00 to a high of 1,470.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.52% from the latest reported closing price of 857.55 / share.

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adani Transmission. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 19.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADANITRANS is 0.07%, a decrease of 33.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 51.64% to 42,351K shares.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 18,480K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,113K shares, representing an increase of 50.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADANITRANS by 37.55% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 8,215K shares.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,543K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,529K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADANITRANS by 39.56% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,359K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,339K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADANITRANS by 41.66% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,265K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares, representing a decrease of 91.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADANITRANS by 37.28% over the last quarter.

