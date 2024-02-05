News & Insights

Adani Total says Dhamra LNG terminal operating at 55% utilisation rate

February 05, 2024 — 10:28 pm EST

QUITOL, India, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Adani Total Pvt Ltd's Dhamra terminal has received 15 commercial liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes since commissioning in May 2023 and is operating at a utilisation rate of 55%, CEO Satinder Pal Singh said on Tuesday.

Singh, speaking on the sidelines of the India Energy Week event in the state of Goa, said the capacity of the terminal on India's east coast could be doubled and the company is in the early stages of planning its expansion.

The 5 million tons per annum (mtpa) LNG terminal, in which French energy giant TotalEnergies SE TTEF.PA has a 50% stake, has a 20-year take-or-pay contract to provide regasification services to state-run Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS and GAIL (India) Ltd GAIL.NS.

