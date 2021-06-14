Adani shares fall on report India securities depository froze foreign funds' accounts

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

Shares of Adani group companies fell between 5% and 18% on Monday, after the Economic Times reported https://bit.ly/3gl478b the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) had frozen the accounts of three foreign funds, which have a total investment of 435 billion rupees in Adani group companies.

BENGALURU, June 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Adani group companies fell between 5% and 18% on Monday, after the Economic Times reported the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) had frozen the accounts of three foreign funds, which have a total investment of 435 billion rupees in Adani group companies.

Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS and Nifty 50-listed Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NS were the top losers, falling over 15% each.

The report said, citing an official, that the NSDL's move could be because of inadequate beneficial ownership documentation.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters