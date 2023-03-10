Adani seeks to sell stake in Ambuja Cement for $450 mln to reduce debt - FT

Adds details

March 10 (Reuters) - Gautam Adani is seeking to sell a stake in Ambuja Cement ABUJ.NS for about $450 million, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adani on Thursday made a formal request to international lenders to sell 4% to 5% in Ambuja, his cement business, the report said.

The Adani Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The embattled Adani Group last year acquired Holcim AG's HOLN.S cement businesses in India – Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd ACC.NS – for $10.5 billion, its largest-ever acquisition.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Baranjot.Kaur@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86990 46242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.