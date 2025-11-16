Adani Power (NSEI:ADANIPOWER) Price Target Increased by 20.78% to 176.97

The average one-year price target for Adani Power (NSEI:ADANIPOWER) has been revised to ₹ 176.97 / share. This is an increase of 20.78% from the prior estimate of ₹ 146.52 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 139.38 to a high of ₹ 196.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.99% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 153.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adani Power. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADANIPOWER is 0.14%, an increase of 2.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 270,797K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 127,024K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127,588K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADANIPOWER by 0.91% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 68,393K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,053K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADANIPOWER by 7.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,141K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,445K shares , representing a decrease of 8.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADANIPOWER by 9.22% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,772K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,865K shares , representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADANIPOWER by 12.98% over the last quarter.

GQRRX - GQG PARTNERS GLOBAL QUALITY EQUITY FUND R6 Shares holds 7,915K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,969K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADANIPOWER by 10.85% over the last quarter.

