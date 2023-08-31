Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (NSE:ADANIPORTS) Price Target Increased by 5.41% to 912.48

The average one-year price target for Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (NSE:ADANIPORTS) has been revised to 912.48 / share. This is an increase of 5.41% from the prior estimate of 865.64 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 772.65 to a high of 1,102.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.04% from the latest reported closing price of 807.25 / share.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Maintains 0.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.62%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADANIPORTS is 0.19%, an increase of 2.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 69.86% to 121,692K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 39,218K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 22,737K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,845K shares, representing an increase of 8.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADANIPORTS by 11.65% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,242K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,110K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADANIPORTS by 17.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,713K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,617K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADANIPORTS by 12.45% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 9,658K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,413K shares, representing an increase of 33.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADANIPORTS by 67.20% over the last quarter.

