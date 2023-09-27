News & Insights

Adani Ports offers to buy back up to $195 mln of 2024 bond

Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

September 27, 2023 — 12:08 am EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh and Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NS will buy back as much as $195 million of its 2024 bond, the billionaire Gautam Adani-led company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Adani Ports had started a buyback program of some debt securities in April to prepay part of its near-term loans due next year.

Earlier this year, the ports and logistics company had floated a tender of up to $130 million as it tried to boost investor confidence after the group's shares were hit by a U.S. short-seller's report in January.

The company has said it plans to keep buying the outstanding notes over the next three quarters for cash.

The Adani-led group's seven-listed stocks have lost over $100 billion in market value since a Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg Research accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The group denied all allegations.

