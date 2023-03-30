US Markets
BLK

Adani met Pimco and BlackRock for potential private bond placement - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

March 30, 2023 — 09:54 am EDT

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Changes dateline, adds Adani's response

March 30 (Reuters) - Adani Group executives met U.S. investors from BlackRock Inc BLK.N, Blackstone Inc BX.N and Pacific Investment Management in order to market privately placed bonds, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The company aims to raise up to $1 billion in two tranches this year through this route, the report said citing sources.

Adani Group declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

