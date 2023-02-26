Adani in talks for $400 mln debt against Australian coal port assets - ET

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Adani Group has begun discussions with global credit funds to raise up to $400 million in debt against assets of a key coal port that makes up a large portion of the Indian conglomerate's Australian exports of the solid fossil fuel from Carmichael mine, the Economic Times reported on Monday citing sources aware of the fund-raising.

