Adani group to review capital raising after $2.5 bln share sale's withdrawal -chairman

February 01, 2023 — 10:17 pm EST

BENGALURU, Feb 2 (Reuters) - India's Adani group will review its capital raising plan once the market stabilises, chairman Gautam Adani said, after flagship Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS withdrew a $2.5 billion share sale citing the need to insulate investors from potential losses.

Adani Enterprises late on Wednesday called off the share sale as a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks.

In a video address on Thursday, Adani said the ports-to-airports conglomerate's cash flow has been "very strong" and that it has an "impeccable track record" of fulfilling debt obligations.

On the withdrawal of the offer, he said the interest of investors was the chief consideration for the move.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
