Adani Group stocks rise ahead of Indian court ruling on regulatory probe

Credit: REUTERS/AMIIT DAVE

January 02, 2024 — 11:27 pm EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Shares of the Adani Group's listed companies rose between 2.2% and 10% on Wednesday, ahead of a ruling by India's top court on the country's market regulator's probe into the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate.

India's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is probing the group after U.S. short-seller Hindenburg, in January 2023, alleged improper use of tax havens, stock manipulation by the group.

The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing. A Supreme Court-appointed panel had, in May, found no lapses at the Adani Group.

While the group's stocks have recovered some losses, they are still down $47 billion in market value since the report.

Shares of the group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS were up 6.4% in early trade on Wednesday.

