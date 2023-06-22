News & Insights

US Markets

Adani Group statements to investors draw US regulatory scrutiny- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/AMIIT DAVE

June 22, 2023 — 06:25 pm EDT

Written by Chandni Shah for Reuters ->

Adds details from Bloomberg report in paragraphs 2-3, background in paragraphs 4-6

June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S Attorney's Office in Brooklyn, New York, has sent inquiries in recent months to investors with large holdings in Adani Group, focused on what the Indian ports-to-power giant told them, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also has a similar probe underway, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The authorities are looking into the representations that Adani made to its American investors following short-seller Hindenburg's report, the Bloomberg report said.

In January, Hindenburg Research said it held short positions in the group and accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens. The short-seller also flagged concerns about high debt, eroding $11 billion in investor wealth.

India's markets watchdog in May had "drawn a blank" in investigations into suspected violations in overseas investments in the Adani group and a Supreme Court-appointed panel said its ongoing pursuit of the case could be a "journey without a destination".

The SEC said it does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation. The Eastern District of New York U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the report.

Adani Group and the U.S. Attorney General's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Chandni.shah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.