US Markets

Adani Group in talks for private bond offerings - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

February 16, 2023 — 01:38 am EST

Written by Akriti Sharma for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Adani Group is in talks with potential investors regarding offering privately placed bonds for at least three of its group companies, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The plan under consideration is to try to raise a total of as much as $1.5 billion through note sales by Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, the report said.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.