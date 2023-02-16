Adani Group in talks for private bond offerings - Bloomberg News

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Adani Group is in talks with potential investors regarding offering privately placed bonds for at least three of its group companies, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The plan under consideration is to try to raise a total of as much as $1.5 billion through note sales by Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, the report said.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.