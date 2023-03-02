US Markets

Adani Group firms jump after GQG Partners' $1.88 bln investment

March 02, 2023 — 11:05 pm EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, March 3 (Reuters) - Shares of four Adani group companies rose between 5% and 10% on Friday, a day after U.S. boutique investment firm GQG Partners Inc GQG.AX picked up shares worth 154.46 billion rupees ($1.88 billion) in the conglomerate.

Florida-based firm's investment in Adani Group is the first such deal since a U.S. short-seller's critical report of the conglomerate triggered a stock rout.

GQG Partners on Thursday took stakes between 2.5% and 4.1% in various group companies, including Adani Enterprises Ltd ADEL.NS, Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone APSE.NS and Adani Green Energy ADNA.NS.

As of Thursday's close, seven listed Adani companies have lost around $135 billion in market value since Jan. 24, when Hindenburg Research accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, denied the allegations.

Adani Enterprises shares hit a two-week high, while Adani Ports climbed to an over one-month high.

($1 = 82.3090 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

