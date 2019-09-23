Adani Green Energy appoints 7 banks for green USD bond issue

Adds maturity and confirms mandate

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 (IFR) - Adani Green Energy has appointed Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, MUFG and Standard Chartered as joint global coordinators and bookrunners to arrange fixed investor meetings in Asia, Europe and the United States from September 25 for a long-dated green dollar bond offering.

An offering of 144A/Reg S benchmark size senior secured green dollar bonds will follow, with a final maturity of 20 years and a weighted average life of 13.35 years, subject to market conditions.

The notes are expected to be rated BBB– by Fitch.

KPMG has provided an independent assurance on the issuer's green bond framework.

Wholly owned subsidiaries Adani Renewable Energy, Kodangal Solar Parks Private and Wardha Solar will collectively issue the bonds.

In May, Adani Green Energy raised US$500m from a 5.5-year senior secured green bond at 6.25%, inside initial guidance of 6.5% area.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by David Holland)

