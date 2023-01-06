Adani eyes stake in state-backed power trader PTC India - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 06, 2023 — 09:50 am EST

Written by Nishit Navin for Reuters ->

Adds details on possible stake sale, background

BENGALURU, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A stake for sale in state-backed electricity trader PTC India Ltd PTCI.NS is attracting initial interest from potential suitors including Asia's richest man Gautam Adani, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the development.

Adani is among possible bidders reviewing preliminary information on the business, while other Indian conglomerates are also evaluating whether to bid, according to the report on Friday.

State-owned entities NTPC Ltd NTPC.NS, NHPC Ltd NHPC.NS, Power Grid Corp of India Ltd PGRD.NS and Power Finance Corp Ltd PWFC.NS are working with an adviser to weigh selling their stakes of around 4% each, with bids due as soon as the end of the month, Bloomberg News reported.

Adani Group, PTC India, NTPC, NHPC, Power Grid and Power Finance did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

PTC India, which also counts Life Insurance Corp of India LIFI.NS and Damodar Valley Corp among its shareholders, has a market capitalization of 24.64 billion rupees ($297.81 million).

($1 = 82.7380 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nishit Navin; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Nishit.Navin@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.