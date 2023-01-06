Adani eyeing stake in state-backed power trader PTC India - Bloomberg News

BENGALURU, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is eyeing a stake in the state-backed power trader PTC India PTCI.NS, Bloomberg news reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the development.

Adani is among other possible bidders reviewing preliminary information on the business, the report added.

