Adani Enterprises to raise $2.45 bln through share sale

BENGALURU, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS will raise 200 billion Indian rupees ($2.45 billion) through a further public offering (FPO) of new shares, the ports-to-energy conglomerate led by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani said on Friday.

($1 = 81.5070 Indian rupees)

