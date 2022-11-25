Adani Enterprises to raise $2.45 bln through share sale

Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

November 25, 2022 — 04:18 am EST

Written by Akansha Victor, Rama Venkat, M. Sriram for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS will raise 200 billion Indian rupees ($2.45 billion) through a further public offering (FPO) of new shares, the ports-to-energy conglomerate led by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani said on Friday.

($1 = 81.5070 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Akansha Victor and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru, M. Sriram in Mumbai; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Akansha.Victor@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +919654878265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.