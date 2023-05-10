News & Insights

Adani Enterprises to hold board meeting to approve proposal to raise funds

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

May 10, 2023 — 12:44 pm EDT

Written by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan for Reuters ->

Adds background on Hindenburg report and share sale

May 10 (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises Ltd ADEL.NS said on Wednesday that the company's board will hold a meeting on May 13 to approve a proposal to raise funds.

The board will consider raising funds by way of issuance equity shares or other eligible securities through a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, or a preferential issue, among other methods, the company said in a statement.

In January, U.S.-based Hindenburg Research flagged concerns about high debt and alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. Adani denied the allegations.

A dive in Adani stocks then prompted the group to shelve a $2.5-billion share sale.

India's market regulator is probing Hindenburg's allegations as well as Adani group's related-party dealings following a Supreme Court directive.

Earlier this month, Adani Enterprises's quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by a strong performance at its key coal trading division.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shilpi Majumdar)

((Abinaya.V@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.