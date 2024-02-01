Adani Enterprises Q3 profit more than doubles on coal, new energy boost

Adds details from paragraph 3

BENGALURU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS reported a more than two-fold jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by strong performance in its coal trading and new energy divisions.

The company reported a consolidated profit of 18.88 billion rupees ($227.5 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to 8.2 billion rupees a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at Adani's mainstay coal trading business rose 70% to 14.64 billion rupees, while Adani New Energy reported an EBITDA surge of 194% to 673 billion rupees.

Higher margins and volumes in coal trading drove the division's EBITDA higher despite a fall in coal prices, Adani Enterprises said in a statement.

The company attributed strong expense management for higher margins. Its overall expenses rose 1%.

Revenue from operations grew 6.5% to 283.36 billion rupees.

Adani Group companies, including Adani Enterprises, have largely recovered after report by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research last January wiped out nearly $147 billion from the market capitalisation of the group's main seven stocks.

These shares, however, are still down around $47 billion in value after the report alleged improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by the group, both of which the conglomerate denied. The report prompted a probe by the market regulator.

The Supreme Court's ruling earlier this year that Adani does not need more scrutiny, along with investments from Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding IHC.AD and U.S. boutique investment firm GQG Partners GQG.AX have bolstered investor confidence.

Shares of the company rose 1.2% at 3,176 rupees after the results.

($1 = 82.9752 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Varun H K)

