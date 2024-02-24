Adani Enterprises (NSEI:ADANIENT) Price Target Increased by 20.84% to 4,328.88

The average one-year price target for Adani Enterprises (NSEI:ADANIENT) has been revised to 4,328.88 / share. This is an increase of 20.84% from the prior estimate of 3,582.24 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,838.00 to a high of 4,922.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.54% from the latest reported closing price of 3,266.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adani Enterprises. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADANIENT is 0.24%, a decrease of 2.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 50,163K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 18,359K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 12,919K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,138K shares, representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADANIENT by 0.82% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,793K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,838K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADANIENT by 2.07% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,762K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,690K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADANIENT by 2.46% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,577K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

