Adams Wealth Bets a Massive $14.6 Million on GRID ETF. Should You Buy Too?

Adams Wealth Management bought 95,273 shares of GRID for an estimated trade value of $14.58 million, based on average quarterly prices.

Quarter-end position value increased by $14.58 million, reflecting the new position in GRID.

Transaction resulted in a GRID holding equal to 3.11% of fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

GRID is a smart bet on the global electrification megatrend.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Feb. 18, 2026, Adams Wealth Management initiated a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) during the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, buying 95,273 shares. The estimated transaction value was $14.58 million, based on the average price for the reporting period.

What else to know

The new GRID stake makes up 3.11% of Adams Wealth Management’s 13F reportable AUM after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:SCHX: $56.92 million (12.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IVV: $28.26 million (6.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:EWY: $15.89 million (3.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:EUAD: $15.11 million (3.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VNM: $14.11 million (3.0% of AUM)

As of Feb. 18, 2026, GRID shares were priced at $174.73, up 42.3% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 30 percentage points.

by 30 percentage points. GRID’s trailing annual dividend yield is 0.94%; shares closed 2.3% below the 52-week high on Feb. 18, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Price (as of market close 2/26/26) $178.49 Dividend yield 0.87% 1-year total return (as of 2/26/26) 53.23%

ETF snapshot

Seeks to track the performance of the NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index, investing at least 90% of assets in index constituents focused on smart grid infrastructure.

Holds a portfolio of companies engaged in electric grid technologies, energy storage, metering devices, and enabling software, offering targeted exposure to the smart grid value chain.

Operates as a non-diversified ETF structure, with an annualized dividend yield of 0.94% and a focus on capital appreciation and income for investors seeking exposure to clean energy infrastructure.

The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID) provides investors with access to a specialized basket of companies driving innovation in smart grid and energy management technologies. The fund's strategy leverages a rules-based index to ensure targeted exposure to firms at the forefront of electric grid modernization and related solutions. GRID's competitive edge lies in its focused approach to the rapidly growing smart grid sector, offering a blend of capital appreciation and income potential for institutional portfolios.

What this transaction means for investors

Investing in the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund is a play on the global electrification megatrend.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects electricity demand to grow by at least 2.5 times over the next five years, driven by electric vehicles and the AI data center buildout, among other factors. The IEA also projects that renewables and nuclear energy combined will generate 50% of global electricity by 2030.

GRID is, therefore, a solid pick for any investor who wants to bet on the fundamental tailwinds of electrification and decarbonization. All the companies in the ETF are involved in electric infrastructure, smart grid, or other grid-related activities, including meters, devices, and energy storage systems.

GRID also offers investors the chance to bet on some of the world’s leading power technology companies. Top holdings include ABB (OTC:ABBNY), Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), National Grid (NYSE:NGG), and Schneider Electric (OTC:SBGSY).

With major economies pouring billions of dollars into grid resilience and the AI data center explosion creating unprecedented demand for stable, uninterrupted power, GRID has risen steadily over the past year or so, generating over 50% returns to shareholders.

Neha Chamaria has positions in Abb. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Abb, Johnson Controls International, and Schneider Electric. The Motley Fool recommends National Grid Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.