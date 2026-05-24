Adams Street Partners Exits Its 223,000-Share Paymentus (PAY) Position for $5.9 Million

Key Points

Sold 223,506 shares; estimated trade size $5.88 million (based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value decreased by $7.06 million, reflecting share sales and price movement

Transaction represented a 2.26% change in 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake: zero shares, zero value

PAY was previously 2.7% of the fund’s AUM last quarter; exit leaves only three reportable holdings

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What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Adams Street Partners LLC reported selling its entire stake of 223,506 shares in Paymentus Holdings (PAY). The estimated transaction value was $5.88 million, based on the mean closing price during the first quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in Paymentus fell by $7.06 million, a figure that includes the impact of both trading and stock price changes.

What else to know

Adams Street Partners LLC sold out of PAY; the position now accounts for none of its 13F assets

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: BLLN: $135.10 million (51.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: RMNI: $77.29 million (29.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: CRVS: $47.92 million (18.4% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares were priced at $24.82, down 35.2% over the past year and trailing the S&P 500 by 62.5 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.28 billion Net Income (TTM) $74.03 million Market Capitalization $2.95 billion Price (as of market close 2026-05-22) $23.45

Company Snapshot

Offers cloud-based bill payment technology, electronic bill presentment, enterprise customer communications, and self-service revenue management solutions.

Operates a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model.

Serves utility, financial services, insurance, government, telecommunications, and healthcare organizations as primary customers.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based electronic bill payment and presentment solutions, supporting over 1,300 employees and a broad client base. The company leverages a scalable SaaS platform to deliver secure, omni-channel payment capabilities to enterprise billers across multiple industries.

What this transaction means for investors

Adams Street Partners maintains a highly concentrated portfolio. At the end of March, the firm was holding just three stocks and didn’t purchase any shares in the first quarter. BillionToOne, its top holding, makes up a whopping 52% of the overall portfolio.

Adams Street’s remaining portfolio leans heavily towards life sciences, but it hasn’t exited the software as a service space entirely. It’s second largest holding, Rimini Street, provides third-party services that help companies manage accounts with major platforms like Oracle, Microsoft, and Salesforce.

It seems like Adams Street dropped its Paymentus stake a little too early. Earlier this month, the company reported record first-quarter revenue that surged 30.2% year over year to reach $358.4 million. The company also reported adjusted earnings that shot 50% higher year over year to $0.21 per share.

Paymentus could keep its rapid growth rate going with help from the recent launch of AI-native Service Commerce tools. Billeo and BillWallet are designed to transform bills, invoices, and statements into intelligent, interactive experiences that help subscribers manage their businesses.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BillionToOne, Microsoft, Oracle, Rimini Street, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.