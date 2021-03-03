Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that AE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AE was $28.12, representing a -11.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.84 and a 85.49% increase over the 52 week low of $15.16.

AE is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). AE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.52.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.