Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that AE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.99, the dividend yield is 3.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AE was $27.99, representing a -25.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.70 and a 52.45% increase over the 52 week low of $18.36.

AE is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). AE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.57.

