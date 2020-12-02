Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that AE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.01, the dividend yield is 3.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AE was $26.01, representing a -34.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.70 and a 71.57% increase over the 52 week low of $15.16.

AE is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). AE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.52.

