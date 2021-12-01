Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that AE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.25, the dividend yield is 3.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AE was $27.25, representing a -27.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.70 and a 18.89% increase over the 52 week low of $22.92.

AE is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). AE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ae Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.