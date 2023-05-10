Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Adams Resources & Energy said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $33.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.00%, the lowest has been 1.65%, and the highest has been 5.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.73 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adams Resources & Energy. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AE is 0.32%, an increase of 157.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 1,862K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.14% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adams Resources & Energy is 54.82. The forecasts range from a low of 53.02 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 66.14% from its latest reported closing price of 33.00.

The projected annual revenue for Adams Resources & Energy is 3,326MM, an increase of 2.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 212K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares, representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AE by 19.59% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 153K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AE by 32.55% over the last quarter.

Aegis Financial holds 142K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 136K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 110K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adams Resources & Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is primarily engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk through its two subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc. and Service Transport Company, respectively.

