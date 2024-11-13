Adams Resources downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley analyst Liam Burke downgraded Adams Resources (AE) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $38, down from $45, after the company agreed to be acquired by Tres Energy for $38.00 per share in cash. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

