Adams Resources to be acquired by Tres Energy affiliate for $38.00 per share

Adams Resources (AE) & Energy has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Tres Energy in an all-cash transaction that values the Company at a total enterprise value of approximately $138.9 million. Under the terms of the agreement, Adams stockholders will receive $38.00 per share in cash for each share of Adams common stock owned as of the closing of the transaction. The per share purchase price represents a 39% premium to the Company’s closing share price of $27.32 on November 11, 2024, the last full trading date prior to the announcement of the transaction, and a 53% premium to the Company’s three-month volume-weighted average per share price for the period ended November 11, 2024. Upon completion of the transaction, the Company’s shares will no longer trade on the NYSE American, and Adams will become a private company. The Adams Board of Directors has unanimously approved the transaction and recommends that stockholders vote in favor of the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Adams stockholders.

