Adams Plc Announces AIM Delisting After EGM

Adams plc (GB:ADA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Adams Plc has announced that all resolutions were passed at its recent Extraordinary General Meeting, confirming that the company’s shares will cease trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange from December 4, 2024. This development marks a significant transition for investors and stakeholders, highlighting a pivotal change in the company’s market presence.
For further insights into GB:ADA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Amazon Plans Huge AI Spends to Stay in the Race with Big Tech
- Here Is a Look into the Boeing (NYSE:BA) Contract Offers That Ended Its Strike
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.