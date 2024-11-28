Adams Plc Announces AIM Delisting After EGM

Adams plc (GB:ADA) has released an update.

Adams Plc has announced that all resolutions were passed at its recent Extraordinary General Meeting, confirming that the company’s shares will cease trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange from December 4, 2024. This development marks a significant transition for investors and stakeholders, highlighting a pivotal change in the company’s market presence.

