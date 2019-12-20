Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (Symbol: PEO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.09, changing hands as high as $16.11 per share. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEO's low point in its 52 week range is $13.60 per share, with $17.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.07.

