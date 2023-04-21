Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.89%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.52%, the lowest has been 3.74%, and the highest has been 16.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.48%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adams Natural Resources Fund. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 22.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEO is 0.86%, an increase of 172.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 8,725K shares. The put/call ratio of PEO is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEO by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Fca holds 95K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEO by 10.84% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 14K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

City Of London Investment Management holds 31K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 58.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEO by 151.49% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 65K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 17.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEO by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker.

