Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 330% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.11, the dividend yield is 15.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEO was $11.11, representing a -33.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.72 and a 81.83% increase over the 52 week low of $6.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

