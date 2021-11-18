Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.61 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 510% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.35, the dividend yield is 14.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEO was $17.35, representing a -1.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.69 and a 62.45% increase over the 52 week low of $10.68.

PEO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI).

PEO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the peo Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PEO as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL)

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPOL with an decrease of -2.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PEO at 6.31%.

