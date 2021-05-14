Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2021

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.78, the dividend yield is 2.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEO was $15.78, representing a -3.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.40 and a 74.56% increase over the 52 week low of $9.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PEO as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL)

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (FRDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRDM with an increase of 5.84% over the last 100 days. EPOL has the highest percent weighting of PEO at 4.84%.

