Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -76.74% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEO was $12.93, representing a -16.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.53 and a 111.62% increase over the 52 week low of $6.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PEO as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPOL with an increase of 13.16% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PEO at 4.13%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.