Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PEO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.01, the dividend yield is 3.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEO was $12.01, representing a -28.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.78 and a 96.56% increase over the 52 week low of $6.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PEO as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPOL with an increase of 47.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PEO at 4.4%.

