Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. Reports 8.8% Total Return for First Quarter of 2025

Adams Natural Resources Fund reports 8.8% total return for Q1 2025, outperforming its benchmark slightly.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. reported an 8.8% total return on its net asset value for the first quarter of 2025, surpassing its benchmark's return of 8.7%. In comparison, the S&P 500 Energy Sector and Materials Sector achieved returns of 10.2% and 2.8%, respectively. The Fund's market price return was 7.4%. As of March 31, 2025, the Fund had net assets of approximately $684 million and a net asset value per share of $25.74, down from $27.94 the previous year. The Fund's top holdings included Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips, primarily focusing on the energy sector. The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released around April 23, 2025. Adams Funds has a long history of supporting investors, with a commitment to maintain a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV.

Full Release



BALTIMORE, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) announces the Fund’s investment returns for the first quarter of 2025. The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for the first quarter of 2025 was 8.8%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 10.2% and 2.8%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20%), returned 8.7%. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the same period was 7.4%.





The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about April 23, 2025.











ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2025)

























1 Year









3 Year









5 Year









10 Year











Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)





1.4





%





10.1





%





29.1





%





6.7





%









Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)





8.9





%





11.3





%





31.3





%





6.9





%









S&P 500 Energy Sector





2.5





%





11.1





%





31.6





%





6.2





%









S&P 500 Materials Sector





-5.7





%





1.3





%





16.1





%





8.1





%























NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED







The Fund’s net asset value at March 31, 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:



















3/31/2025









3/31/2024











Net assets





$684,022,125





$712,708,809









Shares outstanding









26,575,646









25,506,011









Net asset value per share





$25.74





$27.94























TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/2025)





























% of Net Assets











Exxon Mobil Corporation





23.5





%









Chevron Corporation





12.9





%









ConocoPhillips





6.0





%









Linde plc





4.4





%









EOG Resources, Inc.





3.8





%









Williams Companies, Inc.





3.2





%









Hess Corporation





3.2





%









Baker Hughes Company





2.7





%









Kinder Morgan, Inc.





2.7





%









ONEOK, Inc.





2.6





%









Total





65.0





%























INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2025)

























% of Net Assets













Energy















Integrated Oil & Gas





36.4





%









Exploration & Production





21.4





%









Storage & Transportation





10.9





%









Refining & Marketing





6.2





%









Equipment & Services





5.9





%























Materials















Chemicals





12.7





%









Metals & Mining





2.8





%









Containers & Packaging





1.8





%









Construction Materials





1.3





%



















About Adams Funds







Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit:



adamsfunds.com



.





