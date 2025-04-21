Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. Declares $0.52 Per Share Distribution Payable May 28, 2025

Adams Natural Resources Fund declared a $0.52 per share distribution payable May 28, 2025, with optional cash or stock payment.

Quiver AI Summary

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. announced a distribution of $0.52 per share payable on May 28, 2025, to shareholders on record as of April 28, 2025. Shareholders can choose to receive the distribution in additional shares of common stock or in cash, with the election required by May 16, 2025. The distribution is sourced from net investment income and realized capital gains, with 71% coming from long-term gains. The fund reports robust performance metrics, including an average annual total return of 29.1% over the last five years, and aims to consistently pay a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV. As part of its long-standing tradition, Adams Funds, which includes two closed-end funds, has provided dividends for over 90 years. Detailed tax reporting for distributions will be provided to shareholders at the end of the year.

Potential Positives

Adams Natural Resources Fund declared a distribution of $0.52 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The fund has a track record of paying dividends for over 90 years, indicating stability and reliability through various market conditions.

The announcement emphasizes the fund's commitment to maintaining a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV, appealing to long-term investors seeking consistent returns.

Potential Negatives

High reliance on return of capital (71%) for current distribution may raise concern among investors about the sustainability of future distributions.

The distribution consists of a significant portion (29%) classified as return of capital, which may not be perceived as a positive indicator of the Fund's performance.

The disclaimer regarding the uncertainty of actual distribution amounts for tax reporting purposes may lead to investor uncertainty and skepticism about future returns.

FAQ

What is the distribution amount for shareholders of Adams Natural Resources Fund?

The distribution amount declared is $0.52 per share, payable on May 28, 2025.

Who are eligible for the distribution on May 28, 2025?

Shareholders of record on April 28, 2025, are eligible for the distribution.

How can shareholders receive their distribution?

Shareholders can choose to receive the distribution in cash or additional shares of common stock.

What is the deadline for stockholder election for distribution?

The deadline for stockholder election is 4 p.m. (ET) on May 16, 2025.

How has the fund performed in recent years?

The fund reported an average annual total return of 29.1% over the past five years.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PEO Insider Trading Activity

$PEO insiders have traded $PEO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY W. BUCKLEY (E.V.P.) purchased 1,450 shares for an estimated $33,785

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $PEO stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BALTIMORE, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 17, 2025, Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) declared a distribution of $0.52 per share payable May 28, 2025 to shareholders of record on April 28, 2025. The distribution is optionally payable in additional shares of common stock (default) or in cash by specific stockholder election received before 4 p.m. (ET) on May 16, 2025, the valuation date. The issue price for shares will be the Fund’s closing NYSE market price on the valuation date.





The Fund’s estimated sources for the distribution to be paid on May 28, 2025 and for all distributions declared in 2025 to date are as follows:









Payment Date





Distribution per Share





Net Investment Income





Net Realized Short-Term Gains





Net Realized Long-Term Gains





Return of Capital









May 28, 2025





$0.52





$0.15 (29%)





$0.00 (0%)





$0.37 (71%)





$0.00 (0%)









Total YTD 2025





$1.05





$0.32 (30%)





$0.00 (0%)





$0.43 (41%)





$0.30 (29%)













Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:









Average Annual Total Return on NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2025



1







Annualized Current Distribution Rate (expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2025)



2







Cumulative Total Return on NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2025



1











Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate (expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2025)



3











29.1%





8.1%





8.8%





4.1%















1



Total return is calculated assuming a purchase of a Fund share at the beginning of the period and a sale on the last day of the period at reported net asset value per share, excluding any brokerage commissions. Distributions are assumed to be reinvested at the lower of the net asset value per share or the closing NYSE market price on the distribution’s valuation date for those receiving shares for the distribution. For periods greater than one year, returns are presented on an annualized basis.







2



The Annualized Current Distribution Rate is the current quarter’s distribution rate per share annualized and expressed as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV per share as of March 31, 2025.











3



The Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate is the distributions per share declared for the current fiscal year expressed as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV per share as of March 31, 2025.







You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Distribution Policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.









About Adams Funds







Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit:





adamsfunds.com





.







For further information:



adamsfunds.com/about/contact │800.638.2479



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.