Adams Mark Cuts Stake in XPEL (XPEL)

Fintel reports that Adams Mark has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.26MM shares of XPEL, Inc. (XPEL). This represents 8.19% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.71MM shares and 9.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.50% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.43% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for XPEL is $98.26. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 29.43% from its latest reported closing price of $75.92.

The projected annual revenue for XPEL is $400MM, an increase of 26.66%. The projected annual EPS is $2.24, an increase of 57.77%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPEL. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPEL is 0.28%, an increase of 14.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 19,693K shares. The put/call ratio of XPEL is 3.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,475K shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,982K shares, representing a decrease of 20.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEL by 27.97% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,435K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares, representing an increase of 19.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEL by 76.53% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,429K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEL by 50.24% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 976K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPEL by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 763K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares, representing a decrease of 31.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEL by 13.69% over the last quarter.

XPEL Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training.

