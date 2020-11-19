Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.95 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ADX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1800% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.41, the dividend yield is 21.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADX was $17.41, representing a -1.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.74 and a 71.36% increase over the 52 week low of $10.16.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.